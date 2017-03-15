× Lookingglass Theatre Artistic Director Heidi Stillman: “What I love about Chicago is that it’s a place where an artist can have a life”

Lookingglass Theatre Artistic Director Heidi Stillman and acclaimed illustrator Giselle Potter joins Justin to talk about the Chicago Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Year I Didn’t Go To School: A Homemade Circus,” which is based on Giselle’s book, “The Year I Didn’t Go To School.” Heidi and Giselle talk about the project, why Heidi wanted to put Giselle’s work on stage, being able to create something visually stunning with this text, how this production is based on a true story from Giselle’s childhood, the creative approach Giselle takes to illustrate other people’s stories, being at the top of their respected fields and how lucky they feel to be able to what they love.

