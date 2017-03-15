Get floored at Floor & Decor Sweepstakes

Shop Floor & Decor for solid hardwood, bamboo, marble, glass, granite, slate, wall tile, backsplashes, countertops, sinks, vanities and finishing materials – it’s everything you need to complete your project, all under one roof! And with free design services 7 days a week, Floor & Decor can help you design the room of your dreams! Enter to win a $500 gift certificate from Floor & Decor to use at one of their 6 Chicago area locations – Arlington Heights, Aurora, Countryside, Gurnee, Lombard and Skokie.