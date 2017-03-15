× Dane Neal: ‘I Have a Bean’ coffee

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food loving pal, Dane Neal. With him, he brought Pete Leonard, visionary founder of ‘I Have a Bean’ coffee company. The group talks Dane’s new weekend show premiering this weekend, coffee, the art of brewing coffee, coffee grading, and much more.

