Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Chicago. The Police Department unveiled new high-tech crime-fighting strategies as the city deals with increases in homicides and gang violence. Supt. Johnson also released crime figures that show there were 51 homicides during January, or a 1 percent increase over last year. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Dan Hinkel On CPD Training: “If Everyone Is Passing, You’re Not Screening Properly”
Chicago Tribune Reporter Dan Hinkel, talks with Brian Noonan to talk about police training in Chicago, and how their high graduation raises questions as to if proper screening and hard enough testing is being done in the academy. They also talk about reforms in the police department and how the department and training tactics compare to other departments around the country.