× Cognitive scientists Steven Sloman and Philip Fernbach: The ‘fake news’ phenomenon

Dr. Steven Sloman is a professor of cognitive, linguistic, and psychological sciences at Brown University. Dr. Philip Fernbach is a cognitive scientist and professor of marketing at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business. They join Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about the ‘fake news’ phenomenon, and their book ‘The Knowledge Illusion: Why We Never Think Alone’.

