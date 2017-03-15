Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Sopel lifts the Stanley Cup after the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime to win Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals on Wednesday, June 9, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Blackhawks Crazy: An Assist From Brent Sopel
In Episode 19 of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King get you caught up on everything Hawks. This week’s special guest is former Blackhawk Brent Sopel. #5 discusses his Player’s Tribune article, 2010 Stanley Cup, and more!