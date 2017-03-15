Associated Bank Market Outlook: 3/15/17

Posted 6:17 AM, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:16AM, March 15, 2017

On March 15, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The Federal Reserve wraps up their meeting today, likely bringing the first interest rate hike of 2017
  • US Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February & business inventories for January
  • US Labor Department releases consumer price index for February
  • The National Association for Home Builders releases the housing number index for March
  • US Treasury releases International Money Flows data for January
  • Madrid based Inditex (owner of Zara) releases earnings today

 