Associated Bank Market Outlook: 3/15/17
On March 15, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The Federal Reserve wraps up their meeting today, likely bringing the first interest rate hike of 2017
- US Commerce Department releases retail sales data for February & business inventories for January
- US Labor Department releases consumer price index for February
- The National Association for Home Builders releases the housing number index for March
- US Treasury releases International Money Flows data for January
- Madrid based Inditex (owner of Zara) releases earnings today