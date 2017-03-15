FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In the background is a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson which Trump had installed in the first few days of his administration. Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2008 biography of Jackson titled "American Lion,” said Trump has echoed Jackson's outsider message to rural America by pledging to be a voice for "forgotten men and women." But he says it's "not the cleanest analogy." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
ABC’s Lana Zak Gives The Latest On The Trump-Obama Wire-Tap Investigation
ABC’s Lana Zak joins Brian Noonan to give the latest from the House Intel Committee meeting in Washington D.C, in response to the claims by President Trump that President Obama “wire-tapped” President Trump and Trump Tower.