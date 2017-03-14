× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/14/17: Airline Closures, Women in The Workplace, & Marijuana

Airlines took a big hit today due to the snow across the country and Steve discussed the details with CNBC’s Jon Najarian. Steve also chatted about the latest “Openings & Closings” with DNA Info’s Andrew Herrmann, Suzanne Muchin (Co-Host of The Big Payoff) talked about the latest commentary on women in the workplace featured on SNL, and Dan Linn (Executive Director of NORML – National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) joined Steve to talk about their push for legalization of marijuana.