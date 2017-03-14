Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya, left, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Troy Murray: “Unbelievable To Watch Kane and Toews”
Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya, left, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Blackhawks’ Color Analyst Troy Murray joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to preview tonight’s game against the Canadians. They breakdown the Blackhawks great play as of late, the return of Goalie Scott Darling and the reemergence of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.