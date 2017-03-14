Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Top Five @ 5 (3/14/17): Angry Town Halls, Al Gore, The Who And More!
Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 14th, 2017:
Angry Town Halls continue with Senator Joe Barton, Al Gore criticizes President Trump’s EPA pick, The Who announce their Las Vegas residency, Beauty and the Beast premieres in New York and the exciting finish of The Bachelor!