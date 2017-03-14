× The Opening Bell 3/14/17: NCAA Lawsuits and Investigating The Afterlife

This week starts the biggest tournament in college sports – March Madness. Steve checked in with USA Today Sports Reporter, Steve Berkowitz, to discuss the possible changes this year for the tournament, and also the under the radar lawsuit the NCAA is facing with Division I Student Athletes. Steve also discussed the latest book from Leslie Kean, “Surviving Death: A Journalist Investigates Evidence For An Afterlife” and realizing how little humans know about the reality that we live in.