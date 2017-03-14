× The Naked Magicians are high art….kind of….

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the Naked Magicians themselves, Mike Tyler and Christopher Wayne! The Naked Magicians is the world’s naughtiest and funniest magic show that strips away top hats and capes to promise full-frontal illusions. Combining magic and muscles with riotous laughs, they take magic to a whole new level.

