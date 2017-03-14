× “The Dick Biondi Film”: Pam Pulice tracks the story of a Chicago radio legend

Dave Hoekstra, along with Bobby Skafish talk with Pamela Joy Pulice, Executive Producer/Director of The Dick Biondi Film, currently in the middle of a crowdfunding campaign to help get the project finished. They talk about the scope of Biondi’s 50-plus year radio career and some of the artists and DJs featured in the documentary, and Pulice explains why Biondi is such an important figure in her life and her post-retirement decision to approach the beloved jock and tell his story through film.