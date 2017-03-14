× The Carry Out 3-13-17: “Nothing like the Bears going bargain hunting when you have 60 million dollars to spend”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include a new CBO report saying 24 million people will lose insurance under the new GOP health law, Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling for the resignations of 46 U.S. District Attorneys, the White House asking Congress for more time to revealing evidence of wiretapping, a study saying infant injuries are up due to faulty nursery products, Chicago celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend, the Northwestern Wildcats going to the NCAA Tourney, the Bulls looking listless in a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Bears looking ahead to the NFL Draft in April, Hawks getting a big win against the Wild and a Texas lawmaker putting in a bill that would fine men every time they masturbate.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio