× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Bridget is snowed in!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. However, THIS time, she’s stuck at home due to snow! The group talks about this wild winter weather, Facebook taking a page out of Snapchat’s book, a “smart” jacket, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.