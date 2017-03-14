× Technori Full Show 3/14/17: Showbiz Shelly, Narrative Science, Verena Solutions, and Cars.com

Scott welcomes Showbiz Shelly to the studio as they kick off the show and Shelly helps up the tech scene’s party cred. Then, Stuart Frankel discusses how Narrative Science can solve the data drowning so many of us fall victim too. Later, Michael Infanger explains how he founded Verena Solutions, the unique challenges he found while fundraising in the medical industry, and how his company handled it’s impressive growth. Finally, Dave Domm and Mike Dwyer talk about Cars.com’s evolution and why you simply shouldn’t buy a car without checking their website.