We’ve known Delbert McClinton for years, but we hadn’t seen him in a while. When we heard he was playing one of our favorite haunts, Space, we had to stop in and catch up. Delbert was nice enough to let us share a live performance of one of the songs from his new album, “Prick of the Litter.” We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

Related stories Video: Steve and Johnnie visit with Delbert McClinton