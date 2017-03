× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.14.17: Happy Birthday Steve Cochran!

Steve Cochran turned 56 today, and it was wall-to-wall parties! And all while a snowstorm was going on. Clay Champlin brought in the best cookies that Steve has ever had and Rose Connolly, an awesome ‘Allstate Kid of the Week’ wowed us. Bridget Gainer talked a little politics and Dean Richards sings in Greek.