Professor Jane Kirtley: “This is a disinformation campaign”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer did not offer evidence to support President Trump's claim that millions of people voted illegally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Together, John and University of Minnesota Professor of Media Ethics Jane Kirtley try to understand why the Trump administration so often retracts its grand statements. Listen here for the latest episode of “The Sean Spicer Show.”