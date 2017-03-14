× Patrick Edwards: Naperville Born, Nerdist Winner, Space Tripping Author

In conjunction with Inkshares, Chris Hardwick’s Nerdist Network is expanding into publishing and Naperville born Patrick Edwards was one of the winners of their recent Space Opera contest.

Hear why Patrick was inspired to write the book “Space Tripping,” how he managed to do it while moving & raising a newborn (including writing chapters on his phone) and why the inspiration for drunk aliens came from a very familiar source.

Patrick has two book signings coming up. On Saturday March 18th, he’ll be at the Barnes & Noble in Naperville and on Friday, March 31st he’ll be at City Lit Books in Chicago.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)