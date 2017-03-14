× Mike Medina talks lost music history at McKie’s Disc Jockey Show Lounge

Musician and music history buff Mike Medina returns to Nocturnal Journal to talk with Dave Hoekstra about a piece of lost Chicago music history, McKie Fitzhugh’s Disc Jockey Lounge. The “DJ Lounge” was a hangout for Chicago jocks that evolved into a concert venue that hosted the likes of Little Walter, Muddy Waters, Mike Bloomfield, and a transformative experience for David Crosby at a John Coltrane performance.

Medina is currently leading a crowdfunding effort to restore the sign and have it displayed as part of an exhibit on Chicago’s rich jazz and blues history.