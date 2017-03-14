× Live from Studio 435: The Walters

The tremendous Chicago indie-pop band The Walters join Justin in-studio to talk about making music in Chicago, getting read to be on tour for the next three months, where they find their musical influences, cultivating a new audience, their experience playing house shows, working on a new record and their show with The Orwells at Metro this Thursday night. They also perform a few songs including “I Love You So,” “Sweet Marie” and “What’s left.”

