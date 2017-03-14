× Do you know what’s The Worst? Trying to pronounce Worcestershire sauce

It’s Tuesday night so that means it is time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by the delightfully hilarious Marty DeRosa and Erica Reid! Do you know what’s The Worst? Having to wear damp jeans.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio