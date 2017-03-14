× City Club of Chicago: The Trump Presidency and the Media

March 13, 2017

The Trump Presidency and the Media – Tim Carney, Greg Hinz, Clarence Page, and Lynn Sweet

Tim Carney

Timothy P. Carney is the Commentary Editor at the Washington Examiner, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and the author of two books. Carney was a 2012 Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Hillsdale College and he sits on the board of visitors for the Institute for Political Journalism.

A protégé of the late columnist Robert Novak, Carney was Senior Reporter at the Evans-Novak Political Report and became Editor when Novak retired in 2008. His work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, and many other publications. He is the author of Obamanomics (2009) and The Big Ripoff (2006), which won the Templeton Enterprise Award from the Intercollegiate Studies Institute and the 2006 Lysander Spooner Award for the “best book on liberty”. Carney is a native of Greenwich Village and an alumnus of St. John’s College in Annapolis. He now lives in the DC area with his wife and six children.

Greg Hinz

Greg Hinz is a Crain’s Chicago Business blogger and columnist on politics and government in Chicago and the nation. A prize-winning reporter, he also writes frequently on public policy issues such as education, transportation, and economic development. Hinz joined Crain’s in 1996, after four years as Political Editor of Chicago magazine and nearly two decades as Political Editor and columnist with the Lerner Newspapers chain. His work has been honored by the Society of Business Editors and Writers and the Chicago Headline Club, among other professional organizations. Hinz is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. In 1980, he took a brief leave of absence from journalism to serve as Press Secretary for the Carter/Mondale campaign in Illinois.

Clarence Page

Clarence Page serves on the Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune and is a columnist syndicated nationally by Tribune Media Services. Page received the 1989 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary and participated in a Chicago Tribune Task Force series on vote fraud that won the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for Local General or Spot News Reporting. He has received lifetime achievement awards from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists, the Chicago Headline Club, and the National Association of Black Journalists. In 1992, he was inducted into the Chicago Journalism Hall of Fame. Page earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio University and has received honorary degrees from Columbia College Chicago, Lake Forest College, the Chicago Theological Seminary, and The John Marshall School of Law, among others.

Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet is the Washington Bureau Chief for the Chicago Sun-Times, covering the White House, Congress, and national politics. Named by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the capital’s “50 Top Journalists”, Sweet appears frequently on CNN, MSNBC, and FOX. Sweet was a fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, and is in the Chicago Journalism Hall of Fame and Northwestern University’s Medill Hall of Achievement. She earned a master’s degree from the Medill School of Journalism, and she received her undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley after attending the University of Illinois.