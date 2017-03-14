× Chop Shop Chicago, Jared Rabin, Erica Nicole Clark and SXSW | Full Show (March 13th)

Get ready for another great edition of Pretty Late with the one and only Patti Vasquez!

On tonight’s show, we welcome Zoltan Fay from Chicago’s Chop Shop restaurant. He’s on to talk about how Chance the Rapper’s recent donations to CPS inspired him to start giving in his own, very tasty way.

For “New Music Monday”, singer/songwriter Jared Rabin performs LIVE in studio and talks about his upcoming appearance at the world famous South by Southwest Arts Festival in Austin, Texas.

Author and comedian Erica Nicole Clark join us to talk about her famous father (Hint: “I pity the fool!”) and share her feelings about the sale of her childhood home.

Finally, producer Mike Heidemann checks in from Austin with his impressions of South by Southwest and talks about his interview with the legendary Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac.