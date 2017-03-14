× Chicago Cocktail Summit returning to Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Calling all mixologists and at-home bartenders: The Chicago Cocktail Summit is returning to Logan Square this spring.

The second annual two-day summit, set for April 2-3, will bring together bar and restaurant professionals and enthusiasts alike for a number of workshops, demos and seminars revolving around the art of making cocktails.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The summit was organized by Billy Helmkamp of The Whistler and Erik Westra of Westra & Co. and Maximum Fun, and will be held at the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee Ave., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3310871/3310871_2017-03-14-174811.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3