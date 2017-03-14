This March 23, 2015 photo shows mixed cocktails, from left, an old fashioned, a vodka gimlet, a Bull Shot, a dry martini and a bloody mary. "The culture of the cocktail really exploded in the '60s," says Maureen Petrosky, author of "The Cocktail Club." Suddenly there were cocktail dresses, new glassware, bar couture, Tiki drinks. The cocktail hour had its own wardrobe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Chicago Cocktail Summit returning to Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Calling all mixologists and at-home bartenders: The Chicago Cocktail Summit is returning to Logan Square this spring.
The second annual two-day summit, set for April 2-3, will bring together bar and restaurant professionals and enthusiasts alike for a number of workshops, demos and seminars revolving around the art of making cocktails.