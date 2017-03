× At Midnight Puns, Vic Vaughn At The Double Door and “Reality” TV Shows

In this podcast, Nick Digilio, Vic Vaughn and Esmeralda Leon discuss a variety of topics including the puns Nick’s submitted to the TV show “At Midnight,” Vic’s time living across the street from the Double Door and the group’s love of reality TV.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)