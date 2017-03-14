× Actress, Model, Animal Activist: Joanna Krupa

Elysabeth Alfano dishes with actress, model (um, Sexiest Swimsuit Model in the WORLD, according to Maxim) and animal activist, Joanna Krupa on the red carpet of her newest movie, You Can’t Have It, scheduled for release Friday, March 17, 2017. (Producer Lyle Howry.)

Joanna reveals the early difficulties of coming to America from Poland as a little girl with her mother. With no money, she’s worked her way to the top, all while keeping a big heart. Plus we chat about You Can’t Have It, breaking into acting from modeling, her work with animals and favorite snacks. Listen in! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv .

