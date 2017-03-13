× Yellow taxis are safer than blue, red ones: study

CHICAGO — A new study finds that taxi cabs painted yellow are 9 percent less likely to be involved in accidents than ones painted blue.

The researchers came to the conclusion after studying three years of traffic statistics in Singapore. “Yellow is more noticable than blue taxis, especially when in front of another vehicle and in street lighting,” they write in the report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States.

The study by Teck-Hua Ho, Juin Kuan Ching and Xiaoyu Xia said yellow taxis had 6.1 fewer accidents per month than blue taxis.