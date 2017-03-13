× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/13/17: Sports Start-Ups, Palm Payments, Facebook in the Workplace and NCAA Gambling

Jim Dalke (Editor Chicago Inno) and Karis Hustad (Writer Chicago Inno) join Steve to talk about the new sports tech start-ups in Chicago and the trend of palm payments. Randi Shaffer (Digital Editor Chicago Tribune) shares the role Facebook plays in the workplace and in hiring and how social media can impact your insurance coverage. Joe Gagliano (Former Bookie and Author) closes the show talking about his book, No Grey Areas: The Inside Story of the Largest Point Shaving Scandal in History and the Consequences Thereafter. They discuss his role in the Arizona State point-shaving scandal and get advice on how to bet correctly when filling out your March Madness Bracket.