WGN Radio Theatre #162: Dragnet, The Fred Allen Show & The Whistler

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 12th, 2017. First, an episode of the legendary true crime series Dragnet (4-20-54) w/ Jack Webb. Next, the light-hearted comedy of The Fred Allen Show (1-20-46) w/ guest George Jessel. Finally, another mystery with a surprise twist with The Whistler (3-10-48) w/ Joseph Kearns.