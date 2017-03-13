× “We Have Company”: Legendary jock Bobby Skafish recounts four decades of rock interviews

Dave Hoekstra visits with longtime Chicago radio vet Bobby Skafish, who discusses his new book We Have Company: Four Decades of Rock Encounters, which details his numerous interview with rock icons spanning The Clash to the Indigo Girls to John Mellencamp over the course of his career. They talk about the process of crafting a story around an extensive archive of tapes, looking back on guests that clicked (or didn’t), and more.