× “We Have Company”: Legendary jock Bobby Skafish recounts four decades of rock interviews

Dave Hoekstra visits with longtime Chicago radio vet Bobby Skafish, who discusses his new book We Have Company: Four Decades of Rock Encounters, which details his numerous interview with rock icons spanning The Clash to the Indigo Girls to John Mellencamp over the course of his career. ¬†They talk about the process of crafting a story around an extensive archive of tapes, looking back on guests that clicked (or didn’t), and more.