Top Five @ 5 (3/13/17): Blackhawks, Joni Sledge, Alec Baldwin As Trump And More!
Top Five@5 for Monday, March 13th, 2017:
Blackhawks continue to climb in the standings against Minnesota, Northwestern is going dancing, the passing of Joni Sledge, My Cousin Vinny turns 25 and Alec Baldwin, as Donald Trump, returns to SNL in Independence Day- themed sketch.