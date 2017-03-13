× The Opening Bell 3/13/2017: A Very Dairy CEO Spotlight and How to be a Magnetic Leader

This snowy Monday morning on The Opening Bell, Steve Grzanich was joined by Joe Oberweis from Oberweis Dairy for this week’s CEO Spotlight. They talked about the evolution of the dairy industry, the differences between dairy and non-dairy beverages and the mission of the family-owned company. Then, he talked to author Roberta Matuson about her new book, The Magnetic Leader: How Irresistible Leaders Attract Employees, Customers, and Profits. She gave insight into how influential the right leadership skills can be in both business and life.