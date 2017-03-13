× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-13-17

We have a spectacular show to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Kitty Kurth debate the merits of the new GOP health law, DePaul Women’s Basketball Head Coach Doug Bruno talks about his team and the chances they make a run in the upcoming NCAA Tourney, Justin remembers his friend Amy Krouse Rosenthal, actor and comedian Tim Baltz discusses his new Seeso series, “Shrink” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some great live music courtesy of The Walters.

