Susan Schmidt: Latest On The American Health Care Act

Posted 5:19 PM, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:11PM, March 13, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, March 9, 2017, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Susan Schmidt, Vice President of Westwood in Dallas, gives her take on the latest on the CBO (Congressional Budget Office) score for the proposed American Health Care Act and how it may take away insurance for millions of Americans.