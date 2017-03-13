× “Shrink” is the new Chicago-based comedy you should be watching

Actor, comedian, Second City veteran and Joliet native Tim Baltz joins Justin to chat about his new Seeso series, “Shrink.” Tim talks about coming up with the idea for this show, how long he’s been working on this project, what it took for him to get this show to Seeso, working in Chicago at Second City, forging connections to get on shows like “Veep,” why people from Chicago tend to do well in Los Angeles and what it means for him to make this show in Chicago.

