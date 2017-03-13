× Prolific pop songwriter Tommy Roe’s journey from “Cabbagetown to Tinseltown”

The “King of Bubblegum” Tommy Roe joins Dave Hoekstra to talk about his new book From Cabbagetown to Tinseltown and Places In Between, which tells his story from a working class section of Atlanta to making pop music history. Roe shares stories about touring with the early Beatles and borrowing a guitar from John Lennon, speaking out as a conservative during the tumultuous political landscape of the late ’60’s, and a songwriting career spanning from his rockabilly roots to his role in crafting a new form of pop music with his hits “Dizzy”, “Jam Up and Jelly Tight”, and more.