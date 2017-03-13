Northwestern coach Chris Collins, center, and players react while watching the broadcast of the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection show, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern will play Vanderbilt in the first round, in Northwestern's first appearance in the tournament. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern AD Jim Phillips: Wildcats Are Going Dancing
Northwestern coach Chris Collins, center, and players react while watching the broadcast of the NCAA men's basketball tournament selection show, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern will play Vanderbilt in the first round, in Northwestern's first appearance in the tournament. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the Wildcats’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament this Thursday where they will take on Vanderbilt. They also discuss the progress Northwestern has made under Head Coach Chris Collins and how they have been able to build impressive student-athletes.