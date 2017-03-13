Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Kong: Skull Island, My Life as a Zucchini, South By SouthWest

Posted 10:37 AM, March 13, 2017

A screenshot of King Kong from the trailer for "Kong: Skull Island."

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the weekend’s new movies including Kong: Skull Island,  My Life as a Zucchini and The Assignment.

Plus Collin on the Chicago Critics Film Festival and Erik on the movies he’s seen at South By Southwest &  the box office .

