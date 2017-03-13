TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 24, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. There are 14 days until the the presidential election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Kaiser Health Group’s Mary Agnes Carey only moments before we found out how many people would lose health insurance
Kaiser Health Group Partnerships Editor and Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey gives John her professional perspective on the proposed amendments to the Affordable Care Act. She explains the role of the Congressional Budget Office in this Republican health care alternative, which could soon be named the American Health Care Act.