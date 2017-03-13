× “Elton Jim” Turano checks his “Millennial Meter” to get readings on using mobile banking apps and growing a gray beard

In this 43rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano once again returns to his “Millennial Meter,” by inviting his 31-year-old godson, Patrick Minogue, and getting his advice about what’s “in” and what isn’t with Millennials. Along with fellow Millennial and podcast producer, Craig Collins, Patrick schools Jim on using mobile banking apps rather than paper deposit slips, and the “hip factor” of growing a beard with more gray than dark hairs. Also, Jim hears back from Glade and gets some added information about his favorite air freshener scent, Cashmere Woods, and its “floriental” characteristics (plus a basket of free samples!)