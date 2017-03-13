× Coach Doug Bruno prepares to take the DePaul women’s basketball team to their 15th straight NCAA Tournament

Doug Bruno, head coach for the DePaul Blue Demons women’s basketball team, joins Justin to talk about the upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, the strength of this year’s team, the team overcoming adversity, keeping his players focused as they head to the opening game of the tournament, getting his players to be mentally tough, the academic excellence of the players on his squad, the growth of NCAA women’s basketball, using the city of Chicago to sell the DePaul program to potential recruits, the new arena at McCormick Place and the future of the DePaul Blue Demons basketball program.

