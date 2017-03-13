× Charlie Engleman: “Weird but True” television show

Did you know you can’t burp in space? Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by local boy made good, co-host and creator of the National Geographic and Fox TV show “Weird but True”. They talk about the concept of the show, working with his sister, his early jobs, and more.

