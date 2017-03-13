× After Hours with Rick Kogan 3/12/17

This week on After Hours, Rick has a full show with plenty of great conversation.

First, Rick welcomes singer Catherine O’Connell & novelist Mary Pat Kelley to talk all things Irish and upcoming show Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Union League Club (stpatricksdayatulcc.eventbrite.com).

Next, David Marienthal is in-studio to talk about his efforts to keep alive the memories of the clubs owned by his uncle and father (Mr. Kelly’s, London House, Happy Medium). Joining in on the conversation are performers Tom Dreesen and Judy Roberts who share their own stories of these legendary spots.