WGN Radio Theatre #161: Richard Diamond, My Favorite Husband & Gunsmoke

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 11th, 2017. They started things off with a light-hearted mystery, ” Richard Diamond, Private Detective: The Betty Moran Case” (05-29-1949), then they shared an episode of “My Favorite Husband:Piano & Violin Lessons” (1-14-1949) with everyone’s favorite red-head, Lucille Ball. To wrap things up, an episode from the wild west, “Gunsmoke: Lochinvar with William Conrad” (10-17-1952).