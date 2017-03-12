WGN Radio Theatre #161: Richard Diamond, My Favorite Husband & Gunsmoke

Saturday Night Teeth Brushing Party with Carl and Lisa!

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 11th, 2017. They started things off with a light-hearted mystery, ” Richard Diamond, Private Detective: The Betty Moran Case” (05-29-1949), then they shared an episode of “My Favorite Husband:Piano & Violin Lessons” (1-14-1949) with everyone’s favorite red-head, Lucille Ball. To wrap things up, an episode from the wild west, “Gunsmoke: Lochinvar with William Conrad” (10-17-1952).