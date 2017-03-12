× Updates on ‘The Last Jedi’ and Young Han Solo

Bob Iger talked about the future of Star Wars at the latest Disney Shareholders meeting. He’s seen THE LAST JEDI, and he likes it! We have audio highlights so you can hear from the man himself. Also, the latest updates from THE LAST JEDI and Young Han Solo with a Donald Glover radio appearance. And, we look forward to the upcoming ROGUE ONE home video release and The Making of Rogue One book. BIG RFR PATREON COMMUNITY NEWS: We announce our new Patreon benefits on this week’s show, including NEW exclusive podcasts from RFR, available only at our official Patreon page. Plus, rumors about Benecio Del Toro’s role in THE LAST JEDI, “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown wants to join the saga, The Star Wars Bedtime Kisses tradition, The history of severed limbs in the saga, and Swank has a Goodwill Store misadventure.