U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis participates in a Republican rally during Governors Day at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Republicans are pushing the idea of term limits for politicians even though the issue couldn't appear on the ballot for two years. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis shares his opinion on why the American Health Care Act is a responsible, conservative solution
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis participates in a Republican rally during Governors Day at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Republicans are pushing the idea of term limits for politicians even though the issue couldn't appear on the ballot for two years. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Central Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville joins the show via the Sunday Spin hotline. We’ll talk to him about the rollout of the Obamacare alternative (the American Health Care Act) as well as the House GOP’s relationship with the new Trump administration.