This is History: Feast of Saint Patrick, The First Stanley Cup, Dallas' J.R. is Shot, Michael Jordan Retires

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This Week in History’ including the first official,St. Patrick’s Day and when Mayor Richard J Daley over the parade, Illinois became the 1st state to require sexuality equality in 1872, the very first Stanley Cup in 1892, the Poppin’ Fresh Pillsbury Doughboy debuts, Michael Jordan ends his NBA retirement in 1995 and returns to the Bulls.